China says 'reunification' cannot be stopped, after Taiwan election
Summary
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said on Sunday that cross-strait exchanges would continue and that reunification could not be stopped, responding to Taiwan’s local election results. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party doubled the number of cities and counties it controls but lost the Taipei mayoral vote. Beijing said it would oppose Taiwan independence and external interference, while Taiwan’s government rejects China’s territorial claims.
Key Facts
- China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said it had noted the election result and described peace, development, exchanges and cooperation as mainstream public opinion in Taiwan.
- The office said China would continue to crack down on what it called Taiwan independence separatist forces.
- China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, whom it calls a separatist.
- Lai, who is also DPP chairman, says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.
TAIPEI — China's government said on Sunday that "reunification" cannot be stopped, responding to Taiwan's local elections where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled the number of cities and counties it controls, though it lost the Taipei mayoral vote.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement that it "noted" the election result, adding that "mainstream public opinion" in Taiwan wanted peace, development, exchanges and cooperation.
"No matter how the internal political situation in the island changes, it cannot change the direction and trend of the forward development of exchanges across the Taiwan Strait," it said.
"Moreover, it cannot stop the historical trend that the motherland must and inevitably will be reunified," the office added.
The government will continue to "firmly crack down on Taiwan independence separatist forces and oppose external interference," it said.
China refuses to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist." Lai, who is also DPP chairman, says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
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