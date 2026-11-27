Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Friday and posted weekly gains as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday and flocked to hard-hit AI-linked shares.

U.S. stocks have swung sharply this week, with Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Anthropic's brief fall below its initial public offering price adding to volatility across the AI trade.

Investors have alternated between bargain-hunting after a steep selloff and fretting over soaring AI costs, heavy borrowing and doubts about companies' returns on investment.

"The market is so oversold that a bounce was inevitable," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

Chipmakers that investors battered this month recovered ground, with Micron and Marvell each gaining. The broader chip gauge also climbed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 597.69 points, or 1.19 percent, to 50,780.64, the S&P 500 gained 115.56 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7,298.34 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 543.70 points, or 2.31 percent, to 24,129.50.

AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm Sandisk , optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained.

Some of the AI hyperscalers — tech companies that run large data centers — also rose, with Amazon.com, Microsoft , Meta Platforms and Oracle posting gains. Tesla also surged.

"There is a bounce in technology which started Monday, continued Wednesday with an intraday reversal and now continues today. So much fast money has delevered out of tech that this could have persistence next week as they are forced to chase back in," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

The S&P 500 bank index rose, fueled by JPMorgan Chase gains.

The market's gains have done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for their worst November since 2008, pressured by concerns over tougher AI regulation following the Democrats' U.S. midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive.

Traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December after data this week showed the U.S. economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter and inflation accelerated further in October.

Gold and silver miners rallied as precious-metal prices recovered from a bruising few sessions. Newmont gained, while the Global X Silver Miners ETF advanced.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals slid after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended its review of the company's kidney-disease drug by up to three months.

Trading volumes were thin following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, with U.S. equity markets open for a half-day session on Friday.