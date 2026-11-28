TAIPEI — Taiwan voted for mayors and county chiefs on Saturday in an election dominated by local issues as China surged warplanes around the island and its state media issued a string of rebukes against the ruling party's Taipei candidate.

Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties focused on such issues as transport and the environment. But while the results, expected early in the evening, will not directly affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in and continued its military pressure.

China views Taiwan as its own territory and has denounced Puma Shen, the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the key election for mayor of the capital Taipei.

Shen is wanted by Chinese police for "separatism." He told Reuters this month that police there had never contacted him and that whoever wins, the Taipei election would be a victory for democracy in the face of pressure from China.

On Friday, Chinese state media launched a new wave of attacks against Shen, accusing him of taking money from the United States and saying the US was "using extremely covert methods to deeply interfere" in the vote.

Shen's team said it could not comment before polls close at 4 p.m. (0800 GMT).

Speaking to reporters after voting, Shen did not mention China, instead talking about how he had slept, what he would have for breakfast and the good weather.

Shen's main opponent is Mayor Chiang Wan-an from the main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT). His team declined to comment on the Chinese state media reports.

Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Saturday morning that it had detected 33 military aircraft encircling the island, along with eight Chinese warships, in the previous 24 hours.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment outside office hours.

Alex Huang, an adviser to Taiwan's National Security Council, said China had mobilised its propaganda platforms and the Taiwan Affairs Office on Friday night, marking its own "election eve."

Focus to shift to 2028 elections

At the last local elections four years ago, the KMT thrashed the DPP, winning 14 cities and counties to 5 for the DPP. Other parties or independents won the other 3.

Manoeuvring for presidential and parliamentary elections, to be held early in 2028, will begin in earnest after Saturday's vote.

While President Lai Ching-te will almost certainly stand for a second term, the maximum allowed under the constitution, the KMT has not confirmed its candidate. Its likely frontrunner is former journalist Lu Shiow-yen, mayor of the central city of Taichung.

The KMT traditionally favours close ties with Beijing, whose government refuses to talk to Lai, labelling him a "separatist." Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Both parties concentrated their efforts on Taipei and the five other biggest cities.

The main race to watch is for the Taipei mayorship, where Chiang has faced a stiff challenge from Shen, an academic-turned-lawmaker and an expert on China's information warfare.

Other key races are in New Taipei, Taiwan's most populous city, now held by the KMT, and the traditional DPP stronghold Kaohsiung in the south, where the KMT has campaigned hard.