The International Bar Association (IBA) has expressed concern over the proposed impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, stressing the importance of judicial independence and the separation of powers.

In a statement issued Thursday, the IBA, which represents some 80,000 legal professionals across more than 170 countries, voiced support for the Korean Bar Association (KBA), which earlier called for reconsideration of the proposed impeachment.

IBA President Claudio Visco said that while legitimate and necessary, scrutiny of the judiciary should respect constitutional safeguards and “not turn disagreement with judicial decisions into grounds for removal.”

IBA Executive Director Mark Ellis warned that Cho's impeachment could have far-reaching consequences, “setting a dangerous precedent for judges in Korea and ultimately impacting those who depend on the courts to deliver justice.”

Ellis also stressed that allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated through established legal procedures and that the constitutional threshold for impeachment must be respected.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea formally decided to pursue Cho's impeachment, citing, among other grounds, the Supreme Court's handling of President Lee Jae Myung's election law case, a dispute over judicial nominations and allegations of misuse of official funds.

The party aims to bring the impeachment motion to a parliamentary vote by the end of December.

The KBA, in its statement issued Tuesday, warned that passing an impeachment motion before sufficiently establishing the facts could disrupt Supreme Court operations and delay judicial proceedings.

The association also acknowledged the need for greater transparency within the judiciary, while urging the legislative and judicial branches to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The IBA's statement follows a similar expression of concern from the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific on Thursday, which called for utmost caution in pursuing Cho's impeachment.