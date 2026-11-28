NEW DELHI — Indian authorities have found a sample of Bisleri-branded water to be unsafe due to coliform bacteria, a regulatory document shows, the second such finding in recent days on the nation's biggest and most popular packaged-water brand.

In an Aug. 12 notice to Bisleri, the document shows, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) relayed its findings to the company and asked it to prohibit the sale of the affected batch, which was manufactured in July.

The sample was tested again for confirmation and was still found unsafe, said a government official, who declined to be named as the results are not public.

Bisleri told Reuters in a statement on Saturday that it had recalled the batch in August on the government's instructions and that "the primary and referral laboratories reported the presence of coliform bacteria in the regulatory sample."

But the company said it commissioned independent testing of samples from the same batch, which found they met "the applicable standard for coliform bacteria and all other applicable food safety standards."

"The difference between the regulatory and independent findings warrants a thorough review," the company said. "Bisleri will continue to cooperate fully with FSSAI to establish the facts."

The regulator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported on Monday that the agency had found a sample of Bisleri water unsafe and that it would test samples from all bottled-water companies in India.

Bisleri's $0.20 bottles have made the company a household name in India, where poor water quality has turned bottled water into a necessity for homes and restaurants. It has maintained its market-leader position while competing with PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in India's packaged drinking water market, with estimates showing its valuation at more than $3.5 billion.