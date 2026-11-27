Chinese President Xi Jinping's warning last month against a disorderly rush into new industries has come into sharper focus this week with an investigation into Shanghai's party chief, a sell-off in chip stocks and renewed questions about whether China's computing boom can pay for itself.

During an October 16 visit to Ulanqab, a computing hub in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Xi cautioned against blind competition and development that ignored local conditions.

Then on Wednesday, Study Times, an official publication run by the Central Party School, invoked Xi's remarks in a commentary piece warning that some localities had rushed to secure land and resources and bought chips without adequately assessing customers' needs.

The commentary appeared a day after authorities announced that Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining was under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. Chen, who is also a member of the powerful Politburo, is widely seen as a pro-tech policymaker who encourages support for innovation companies. The investigation notice did not identify any companies.

Study Times' commentary said some artificial intelligence (AI) computing centers built by local-government-backed companies had bought mid- and low-end chips that were unable to keep pace with evolving large AI models, even as advanced computing power remained scarce.

Projects that failed to attract business would struggle to recoup construction, maintenance, depreciation and power costs, putting sustained pressure on local state-owned capital and potentially creating financial risks, the commentary said.

"Building computing centers is not difficult; the difficulty lies in putting them to use," the piece said, adding that the nationwide rack occupancy rate at the end of June was 71.4 percent.

It argued that markets should determine how resources were allocated.

The commentary came amid a sell-off in chip stocks as investors gauge the impact of Chen's investigation.

On Wednesday - the first trading day after the investigation into Chen was announced - Hong Kong-listed Shanghai Biren Technology, Iluvatar CoreX and Hua Hong fell 24.7 percent, 18.5 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

U.S. asset manager KraneShares said in a Wednesday commentary that Chen's investigation had contributed to losses in Hong Kong and mainland China alongside broader weakness in Asia's AI supply chain.

The firm described Chen as a supporter of Shanghai's development and the city's AI and technology industries.

However, "Beijing's supportive technology policies do not appear to be going anywhere," KraneShares wrote.

Building computing centers is not difficult; the difficulty lies in putting them to use Study Times

Research firm SemiAnalysis said in a report released in September that older, low-density data centers were often physically unsuitable for AI servers and were costly to retrofit. That legacy stock helped explain why high vacancy rates could coexist with shortages of suitable AI infrastructure, it said.

The scale of China's data center expansion raises the stakes. At a briefing in July, the National Development and Reform Commission cited estimates of 4 trillion yuan (about $600 billion) in new computing-network investment between 2026 and 2030, while urging projects to be matched to demand.

Local government debt remains a long-standing concern for China's economy. Official figures put hidden local government debt at 14.3 trillion yuan at the end of 2023 and 6.5 trillion yuan at the end of 2025. Beijing has been replacing such liabilities with official local government bonds to ease repayment pressure.

Read the article at SCMP.