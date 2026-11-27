WASHINGTON — Scandal-hit Jensen Huang's return as chief executive of U.S. chip giant Nvidia has triggered a fresh avalanche of AI-generated parody videos, highlighting how the sex-and-espionage saga has become a prime target for hyper-realistic deepfakes.

Following his shock resignation amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy, AI-created clips placing Huang in fabricated scenarios provoked amusement across social media -- and millions of views.

The viral videos cast Huang in Bollywood-style gangster plots, song-and-dance routines and other scenes with the purported spy.

Huang's reinstatement at the helm of the chipmaker, following an extraordinary intervention by President Donald Trump, triggered a fresh wave of parody clips across social media platforms, including Elon Musk's X.

One clip depicted Huang replacing the late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in an infamous video of a real-life purge. Smoking a cigar, Huang was portrayed calling out the names of alleged traitors in a crowded hall.

"It's time to take revenge," read the caption of one post on X, featuring a fabricated clip of Huang dramatically springing to life from a coffin.

"The king is back," read another post featuring Huang in his signature black leather jacket jumping onto a stage as firecrackers went off and a crowd that included other real-life tech executives erupted into a frenzy.

Huang's reinstatement has prompted a wave of criticism of the company, including from U.S. lawmakers, and calls for the resignation of the company's board.

Nvidia has said that it had reinstated Huang after receiving information from the U.S. government that he did not pose a national security risk.

'Attention market'

The wave of deepfakes, which largely elicited laughter rather than fears of misinformation, illustrated how creative AI tools have empowered ordinary users to animate almost anything they can imagine to either drive up engagement or simply for fun.

"Clearly, deepfakes are being used to spread misinformation, and some of this misinformation is politically relevant," Joshua Tucker, co-director of New York University's Center for Social Media, AI and Politics, told AFP.

"But what also seems to be going on is that AI is simultaneously being used... in creative ways where the goal is not to deceive.

"A politician in a cape flying is not intended to convince people that the politician can really fly -- but it is intended to break through the attention market and reach constituents."

As synthetic memes and parody clips proliferated, observers noted the irony of one of the driving forces behind the artificial intelligence revolution becoming a prolific subject of AI-generated creations.

"It's ironic that without Nvidia generating millions of these AI memes ...

would not be possible," read one emoji-laden comment on one AI deepfake circulating on Instagram.

"In some sense, Jensen is making Nvidia richer by his own scandal."

However, not all the AI-enabled fakery was for laughs.

Social media users falsely claimed that former interim Nvidia chief executive Colette Kress called for a women-led boycott of the company following Huang's reinstatement.

The claim emerged in a post on X from a Nigeria-based account, according to the misinformation watchdog NewsGuard.



