BRUSSELS, Belgium — Belgian authorities have ordered Google to suspend construction of a data center in the south of the country because of a lack of proper planning permission, a regional official said Friday.

"We have identified a major offense: the illegal construction of a building covering three hectares," or 7.4 acres, Nicolas Yernaux, spokesman for the Wallonia regional authorities, told AFP.

The "stop-work" order at the former mining site covering some 50 hectares in total comes after NGO Greenpeace accused Google of carrying on construction despite lacking the correct permits.

The regional authority said that inspectors visited the site on Thursday to inform Google representatives to halt construction.

The mammoth project has been locked in legal litigation for months after Google applied to amend the terms of its planning permission.

The application sought to allow a cooling system for the facilities using water drawn from the nearby River Sambre, whereas the initial project had envisaged air cooling, Belgian media reported.

The move stirred local opposition as severe droughts since spring exacerbated fears about tapping the river — and regional officials refused the application over the summer.

Google has challenged that decision in court and a hearing is scheduled for January.

But a report this week by Greenpeace Belgium said that drone footage showed work was still progressing in the meantime.

"The tech giant is currently continuing its work, even though in August the latest version of its planning permission to build this data center was revoked," the environmental group said.

"The climate crisis will only intensify in our region. Against this backdrop, the construction of energy-guzzling behemoths cannot be allowed to go unnoticed."

Google did not immediately respond to a request from AFP to comment.

The legal row over the Belgian data center is the latest confronting Google in Europe as tech giants push to build data centers to support the Artificial Intelligence boom.

In October Finnish authorities ordered work on two Google data center sites in the country to be halted until mandatory environmental impact assessments could be completed.