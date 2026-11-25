NEW YORK/LONDON — Global markets retreated on Wednesday with riskier assets under pressure after the Trump administration proposed sweeping new tariffs on 14 trading partners.

U.S. stocks, hammered in the morning, partially recovered in the afternoon from early losses as investors bought the dip ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow closed higher and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended slightly lower.

U.S. technology shares led declines amid concerns about inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve, while investors assessed the implications of the tariffs for global supply chains and economic growth. Treasury prices rose as investors sought safe-haven assets.

MSCI's global stocks index fell 0.60 percent and Nvidia shed more than 8 percent during the day before closing down 3.91 percent.

Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, said bargain hunters were stepping in ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, adding that "investors are taking advantage of some of those discrepancies."

The Nasdaq was down more than 4 percent earlier in the session before closing down 0.62 percent, with the S&P 500 falling 0.25 percent and the Dow up 0.33 percent.

The selloff was mirrored elsewhere, with Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.99 percent and emerging market stocks falling 2.8 percent.

"We still have not dealt with the fresh shock of Nvidia and tech and now we have tariffs," said Aneeka Gupta, an equity strategist at WisdomTree.

"Markets are contending with AI, central banks remain hawkish, and then if we get a renewal of tariffs that adds volatility in markets."

European shares, which had traded higher earlier on gains in personal and household goods and retail stocks, later reversed course. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.06 percent.

Earlier in the day, the broad selloff, combined with lower bond yields, signaled growing concern that escalating trade barriers could weigh on global growth and corporate earnings. By the close of the U.S. stock market, copper and aluminum prices had risen, and bitcoin had gained 0.81 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Wednesday but were off their earlier lows. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note fell 6.2 basis points to 4.84 percent and was on pace for its seventh daily drop in the past eight sessions.

Nvidia gave up part of its gains from earlier this week, leaving the stock down about 10 percent since Monday, when CEO Jensen Huang's return sparked a 31.5 percent rally. S&P Global Ratings put the company at risk of a rating downgrade.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence increased by more than expected in November to its highest level in nearly two years. Separately, data showed the U.S. economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, and inflation increased further in October.

Rate expectations

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major peers including the yen and euro, fell 0.14 percent, while the euro was up 0.11 percent to $1.09.

The inflation and growth data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

Euro zone government bond yields fell as the slide in U.S. equities drove investors towards the relative safety of sovereign debt. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 4.73 basis points to 3.218 percent, from 3.266 percent late on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled $3.21, or 3.5 percent, higher at $94.61 a barrel, after Yemen's Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's largest oil refinery.

Trading volume was low, and U.S. markets will be closed Thursday.