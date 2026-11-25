WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired a new tariff salvo on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in U.S. midterm elections.

His administration proposed new headline tariff rates of 20 percent to 40 percent, but said duties would be capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals that have already been concluded or remain under negotiation.

Separately, the United States Trade Representative proposed a new 10 percent tariff on imports of Brazil's finished Embraer commercial aircraft, and to raise duties on imports of Brazilian sugar that exceed quotas as part of an effort to push Brasilia to rectify alleged unfair trade practices.

The products were previously exempted from Trump's 25 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods that were imposed in July. A U.S. official said that despite negotiations, there were "substantial differences" over the allegations.

Under the main "Section 301" probe into excess industrial capacity, China would face the highest capped rate of 20 percent, which would be added to duties of roughly 25 percent imposed during Trump's first term.

That rate would comply with a U.S.-China trade truce that expires on January 10. But if the truce unravels, China's rate would rise to 40 percent, the USTR said.

Vietnam would face a capped tariff rate of 20 percent if it reaches a trade agreement with Washington, rising to 35 percent if negotiations fail.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs, which would not take effect until after a January 25 public hearing, were intended to counteract "industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices" that undermine the U.S. manufacturing base.

Washington has long accused China of subsidizing industry and flooding global markets with low-cost exports ranging from steel to electric vehicles and solar products.

Beijing earlier reiterated its opposition to "trade wars" and rejected allegations of overcapacity, but stopped short of threatening retaliation.

'False issue,' China says

"The so-called 'overcapacity' is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, urging the world's top two economies to maintain stable relations.

The USTR also proposed capped tariff rates of 18 percent for imported goods from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh, and 15 percent, including existing "Most Favored Nation" duties, for Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the EU and Switzerland.

India, which has yet to reach a trade deal with the Trump administration, would face a 17 percent tariff rate if an agreement is finalized and a 25 percent rate if talks fail, the USTR said. Singapore would receive a capped tariff rate of 10 percent.

Greer told CNBC the proposed caps were consistent with trade agreements reached over the past year that also lowered barriers to U.S. exports.

"We're sticking to that in terms of our proposals because we think a lot of these deals we made actually solve a lot of the problems we see in excess capacity or can go toward it," Greer said. "So you know we've talked to our trading partners about this. They know what we're proposing. I think a lot of this is baked in."

Mexico and Norway were excluded from the proposals because investigations into their trade practices remain under way, Greer said.

Even so, the prospect of new trade barriers weighed on stock markets on Wednesday amid a renewed selloff in tech stocks. Major U.S. indexes opened down more than 1 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite down more than 3 percent.

"It is another reminder that while the legal justification for tariffs keeps changing, U.S. protectionism is becoming increasingly difficult to unwind," ING analysts wrote.

New duties won't exceed negotiated limits

Trump's tariffs have contributed to higher prices for U.S. consumers, and a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted after Republicans' midterm losses found 62 percent of respondents supported efforts to repeal them.

But Trump has long vowed to restore duties struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in February. The latest measures follow an eight-month investigation into unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Greer said the proposed tariffs would not apply to about $30 billion of Chinese imports under consideration for tariff reductions through a bilateral mechanism known as the Board of Trade.

However, the new duties would be added to tariffs imposed on Chinese goods during Trump's first term, which total roughly 25 percent.

They would not be imposed on top of the 10 percent and 12.5 percent tariffs introduced in July on a broader group of 60 trading partners over allegations of lax enforcement of anti-forced-labor laws.