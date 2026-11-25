U.S. officials found no evidence that tech executive Alice Huang was directed by Beijing to spy on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with a classified briefing.

The briefing comes after U.S. President Donald Trump cleared the way for Jensen Huang's reinstatement earlier this week, assuring Nvidia that its CEO posed no national-security threat.

The controversy began with concerns over Alice Huang's alleged Chinese intelligence links and whether her relationship with Jensen Huang affected suspected diversions of Nvidia chips to China.

Officials from the CIA, FBI, Office of the Director of National Intelligence and National Security Agency briefed staff from congressional intelligence committees and chamber leaders, the Journal reported.

The officials said Alice Huang contacted China's spy agency during the affair but found no indication that she provided significant intelligence, the Journal reported.

Nvidia and the agencies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Shares of Nvidia tumbled more than 7 percent, putting the chipmaker on track to shed more than $250 billion in market value and eroding a 31 percent comeback rally after CEO Huang's reinstatement that added over $900 billion.

The report said current evidence suggests that Alice Huang and Jensen Huang may have had an amorous relationship, but not a coordinated play by China, adding that new information could, however, change that assessment.

The briefing also noted that Kang Wei, described to the Journal as Alice Huang's husband by people who know them, was an asset for China's Ministry of State Security who remained in frequent contact with the intelligence service.