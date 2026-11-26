BRUSSELS — Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has committed to bringing several of its commercial practices in line with EU consumer protection laws, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Temu's commitments concern a broad range of commercial practices that mislead consumers or unduly influence their purchasing decisions, including fake discounts, fake reviews, pressure selling, forced gamification, and missing and misleading information," the Commission said in a statement.

Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings, said it would provide clearer and more accessible information for customer support, prices, environmental claims and checkout, and would make refunds easier. Temu also committed to ending forced gamification features, like spinning the wheel to access the marketplace, and pressure-selling messages, the Commission said.

A Temu spokesperson said the company was pleased to have reached a resolution.

"We appreciate the constructive engagement throughout the process and will continue to strengthen transparency and improve the shopping experience for consumers across Europe."

Countries will now monitor Temu's compliance with its commitments. Failing to comply could lead to fines of 4 percent or more of Temu's annual turnover in the concerned member states.