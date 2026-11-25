The main U.S. indexes fell on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging about 4 percent, as a deepening selloff in AI-related stocks and new U.S. tariff proposals hit sentiment amid mounting doubt over whether the debt-fueled AI boom can deliver sufficient returns.

Wall Street has been roiled this month, with fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections adding to the pressure.

"The fundamental support for a year-end rally simply isn't there," Chris Brigati, chief investment officer at SWBC, said in a note.

"The AI-inspired rally continues to run out of steam, and without evidence that massive capex spending will deliver the profit and revenue goals the market expects, there is little incentive for a rebound."

Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO after his removal earlier this month provided a temporary reprieve at the start of the week. Broader concerns lingered, however, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 remained on track for their worst November since 2008.

Chipmakers led the declines, with Nvidia falling 8.7 percent and the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index losing 7.3 percent.

Among other megacaps, Alphabet fell 5 percent, Amazon shed 5.4 percent, while Microsoft and Apple were down 3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Anthropic slipped 2.1 percent. The AI lab closed Tuesday at $81.90, below its $83 IPO price, following a blockbuster market debut last week.

The Nasdaq 100 briefly fell 20 percent from its record closing high, flirting with bear market territory.

Meanwhile, the U.S. proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

China will face the highest tariff rates, with the proposed 20 percent excess-capacity levies being in addition to the roughly 25 percent duties imposed during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term.

The extra tariffs could cloud the outlook for investors grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated and oil prices have seen a sustained rise tied to the US-Iran war.

Tariff concerns were overshadowing economic data, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

The U.S. economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation increased further in October, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602.93 points, or 1.21 percent, to 49,415.77, the S&P 500 lost 181.04 points, or 2.51 percent, to 7,020.05, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 899.93 points, or 3.79 percent, to 22,833.60.

The S&P 500 technology sector led the losses with a 5.2 percent fall. Most other sectors on the benchmark were also trading in negative territory.

In other stocks, Dell Technologies fell 7 percent even after raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

Rival PC maker HP gained 11.7 percent after reporting fourth-quarter revenue and profit above analysts' estimates.

U.S. markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and operate a shortened session on Friday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 424 new lows.