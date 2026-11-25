North Korea has expelled the head of Switzerland's diplomatic office in Pyongyang and ordered the envoy to leave within 48 hours, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in a spat over sanctions less than a month after Bern reopened the office.

The ministry said the move was in response to the Swiss decision to put sanctions on North Korea's Songdowon International Children's Camp, calling it an overtly hostile act in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry summoned the head of the diplomatic office, Sylvain Astier, and handed him a memorandum urging him to close the office, the news agency said.

"The Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea declared the head of the Swiss Diplomatic Office in the DPRK persona non grata and urged him to leave the country within 48 hours," it said, using the country's official name.

"Any act of violating the sovereign rights of the DPRK and the interests of its citizens can never be welcomed by us."

The expulsion comes less than a month after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis formally reopened the Pyongyang office, and his government said its sanctions policy was distinct from its commitment to maintaining dialogue with all countries.

Warning to the United States

"North Korea is using Switzerland as a test case to show that sanctions and dialogue are incompatible," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University in South Korea.

"The move sends a clear warning to the United States, which is seeking to reestablish contact, as well as other countries that Pyongyang will not normalise ties while sanctions remain in place."

The Swiss foreign ministry said diplomatic relations with North Korea would continue to be maintained through its principal representation, the Swiss Embassy in Beijing, as well as through North Korea's embassy in Bern.

The ministry said it regretted the decision relayed to it earlier on Wednesday that North Korea had decided to close the diplomatic office. It noted it was arranging for Astier to return to the embassy in Beijing.

"The closure of the office does not call into question diplomatic relations between Switzerland and North Korea," the ministry said. "Switzerland will continue to pursue dialogue through these diplomatic channels."

Children's camp sanctioned

On Tuesday, North Korea condemned Switzerland for earlier this month adding the children's camp to its sanctions list over Western allegations that it was involved in transferring children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

The sanctions infringed on North Korea's sovereignty by denying what was its obligation to provide children with opportunities for culture and recreation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister, Kim Yo Jong, said.

Switzerland's foreign ministry said the reopening of the Pyongyang office in no way affected Swiss implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea's nuclear programme, nor that of EU sanctions relating to Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Monday, Kim Jong Un personally received credentials from the new ambassadors of 10 countries, including Russia and Sweden, in a rare diplomatic ceremony in Pyongyang.

Kim said North Korea sought to expand foreign relations with countries that respected its sovereignty, but would oppose attempts to restrict the independent rights and right to development of sovereign states.