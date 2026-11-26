WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday played down the possibility that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could need a presidential pardon just days before the executive of the AI giant is expected to appear before a congressional committee.

Vance told reporters that Justice Department officials and “multiple officials in our national security apparatus” have confirmed that Huang is “under no investigation.” The vice president made the remarks after having a Thanksgiving Eve meal with troops at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Nvidia CEO resigned earlier this month after acknowledging extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. He was reinstated 11 days later at the urging of President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think he needs a pardon at all,” Vance said. “I haven’t seen any evidence again that he committed a crime. And if there is evidence that he committed a crime, then that’s up to relevant authorities to actually bring a prosecution against him.”

The comments from Vance came after Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that pardoning Huang is “always an option,” but that he did not think it would be necessary.

Trump also told the Post he doesn't want Huang to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution to avoid self-incrimination amid potential criminal prosecution when he appears before lawmakers. Pleading the Fifth allows a person to refuse to answer questions or provide testimonial evidence if doing so could reasonably expose them to criminal prosecution.

Huang is scheduled to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview with a trio of panels on Dec. 1, including the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees, and the Select Committee on China. Then on Dec. 3, Huang is expected to appear at a public hearing of the Senate Banking Committee.

Nvidia case raises questions about line between business and politics

The board’s stunning reversal has spurred questions about its independence and what Trump’s role means for the meeting of business and politics.

Nvidia and the White House are also facing scrutiny about Trump's relationship with Huang, a close adviser to the president on artificial intelligence issues.

The president has repeatedly welcomed Huang to the White House and earlier this year invited him aboard Air Force One for a state visit to China. The New York Times has reported that Trump had previously been briefed on intelligence concerns about the Nvidia CEO's relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. U.S. officials suspected that she was working with China’s Ministry of State Security. Beijing has denied it.

Congressional staffers from the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and representing chamber leaders received a classified briefing on Tuesday about the matter from intelligence officials, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Officials from the CIA, FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were among those on hand for the briefing, one of the people said.

“We don’t try people in the court of public opinion. We don’t try people based on anonymously sourced stories in the New York Times, we try people based on evidence,” Vance told reporters.

Trump, meanwhile, has taken credit for pressing Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang and said that his administration assured the company's officials that Huang did not present a national security risk.

The president has staked the nation’s economic growth on artificial intelligence, and worried Huang’s ouster was tanking the stock market. Trump also saw Huang's ouster as risking putting the U.S. behind Beijing in the race for dominance in the field if Huang, widely seen by backers and critics as a generational talent in AI, were to be poached by a Chinese firm.

The president earlier this week said Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were among administration officials he enlisted to make the case to Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang.

White House officials deemed Vance, who worked in Silicon Valley before jumping into politics, as having the stature to serve as an effective emissary in helping Nvidia board members overcome their reservations, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.