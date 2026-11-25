Inflation remains uncomfortably high despite retreat in gas prices as challenges mount for the Fed
Summary
The Commerce Department reported in Washington on Wednesday that consumer prices rose 3.8 percent year over year in October, while core inflation accelerated and the economy grew faster than previously estimated. The figures add to pressure on the Federal Reserve as officials consider further rate increases, which economists expect at its Dec. 8-9 meeting. Strong consumer spending and business investment supported growth, though poorer households showed signs of relying more on credit.
Key Facts
- Consumer prices increased 0.3 percent from September to October, compared with a 0.6 percent monthly rise in September.
- Core inflation, excluding food and energy, reached 3.3 percent year over year, its highest level in three years and above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
- The economy’s third-quarter growth estimate was revised up to a 4.3 percent annual rate, the fastest in three years.
- Third-quarter consumer spending rose 4.2 percent, while business investment increased 16.1 percent, supported by gains in equipment and intellectual property products such as software.
- Food prices rose 0.4 percent from September to October, their largest monthly increase since April, while gas prices rose 0.8 percent after a 9.2 percent increase in September.
WASHINGTON — A key inflation gauge remained high last month even as gas prices cooled in a sign that elevated costs remain a challenge for the Federal Reserve and elected officials in Washington.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that consumer prices rose 3.8 percent in October from a year earlier, up from 3.6 percent in September. On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.3 percent from September to October, down from a 0.6 percent increase the previous month.
The stubbornly elevated price figures come as the economy is expanding at a healthy pace, driven by strong consumer spending and surging business investment as large tech firms splurge on building out AI infrastructure. Consumer spending has been resilient even as persistent inflation raises the costs of many necessities and has soured most Americans on the economy. Yet much of the spending is driven by upper-income households, and there are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending.
Gas prices rose just 0.8 percent last month, according to the department, after surging 9.2 percent in September. Food prices, however, jumped 0.4 percent from September to October, the biggest monthly increase since April.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation accelerated to 3.3 percent in October from a year earlier, up from 3.1 percent in September. On a monthly basis, core prices rose 0.3 percent for the third month in a row.
The yearly core figure is now at its highest level in three years and above the Fed's target of 2 percent, which will likely intensify concerns among Fed officials that inflation is getting worse and further rate hikes are necessary.
Also Wednesday, the government said that the economy grew even faster in the July-September quarter than previously estimated, with growth revised upward to a 4.3 percent annual rate, the fastest in three years.
Consumer spending jumped 4.2 percent in the third quarter, while business investment soared 16.1 percent, lifted by big gains in spending on equipment and intellectual property products such as software.
“Taken together, the data reinforce the Fed’s latest assessment that growth in economic activity is ‘strong,’ meaning more must be done to bring inflation down,” Bradley Saunders, an economist at Capital Economics, a consulting firm, wrote.
The Fed combats inflation by lifting its key interest rate, which over time can raise borrowing costs for cars, homes and credit cards. By discouraging borrowing and spending, the Fed seeks to cool the economy and inflation.
Many officials have signaled that they support raising the Fed's short-term rate, and economists expect an increase at its next policy meeting Dec. 8-9. Solid economic growth and still-high inflation suggest that the Fed's key rate isn't yet high enough to cool price increases.
In October, the government also reported that incomes jumped 0.7 percent, before adjusting for inflation, a healthy gain after prices rose faster than incomes in the previous month.
In another report, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits dropped 13,000 to just 189,000, a very low figure by historical standards and evidence that layoffs are low and companies are mostly holding onto their workers.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.