BRUSSELS — European Union leaders struggled on Thursday to bridge major differences over the bloc’s long-term budget and agree a new $49 billion loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

At a summit in Brussels, some leaders called for belts to be tightened, while others defended traditional policies that consume large parts of the budget. Most want extra funds for important new priorities, and to help Ukraine almost five years into the war.

“Europe needs solid finances. We can’t and we mustn’t take on more debt,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, in remarks that highlighted some of the contradictions. “At the same time there is a series of tasks we must fulfill reliably.”

“The priorities must be a flourishing economy, the internal market must be able to develop its full potential, and we need better defense,” he told reporters.

Smaller than national budgets but plenty to argue over

The new joint spending package is a statement of the EU’s ambitions in the world. It’s small compared to national budgets and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies.

The 2028-2034 plan could amount to between 1 percent and 1.2 percent of gross national income, but it appears increasingly likely that the leaders might well miss an end-of-year goal to agree on it.

Germany is one of an important group of so-called net contributors that pay more into the budget than they get back in allocations, along with Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden, among others.

“The budget needs to be modernized and needs to be downsized if we want to strike a deal,” Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said as he arrived for the summit. “I’m ready for this marathon, if it ends today, tomorrow or somewhere in December.”

Defending farm subsidies and infrastructure funds

A large group of countries, led by France and Italy and dubbed the “friends of cohesion,” staunchly defends funds that protect farmers and pay for infrastructure projects in relatively poor member countries, to help bring them up to EU standards.

Agriculture and cohesion policy each make up about a third of the budget.

“Cohesion is about the same level of life in different regions,” said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, a billionaire. “We don’t have any highway to Austria, unfortunately, and we have to build our hospitals.”

European Council President António Costa, who is chairing a summit that could run into Friday, called on the leaders to approach the debate with an “open mind, a constructive approach and the sense of compromise.”

He said that an agreement is needed “by the end of this year, and for this, we need to reach unanimity.” Costa wants to secure agreement on the budget’s size, how to distribute funds between its priorities, and on ways to raise money from elsewhere.

Last week, he suggested an EU-wide tax on digital services. It would be drawn from online advertising and money that companies make from user data and could amount to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) a year.

Failure to reach an agreement now would not be a disaster. The leaders will meet again on Dec. 18 to 19.

Ukraine and Europe’s budget conundrum

Ukraine is a big part of the budget puzzle. The spending package foresees a 100-billion-euro envelope for the government in Kyiv over seven years. The leaders must also decide on the new loan, and whether the costs of servicing it should be drawn from the budget.

Earlier this month, Merz threatened to hold up a budget agreement if there were no “collective commitment” made to Ukraine by all member countries, “without exception.”

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia oppose using funds for military aid to Ukraine. Merz repeated his warning on Thursday and said that “we will talk about this in depth in one-on-one talks.”

But Babiš insisted that the “financing of Ukraine should be negotiated separately,” and that the priority for Europe must be the “life of our citizens.”

Nearly a year ago, EU leaders endorsed a loan of 90 billion euros to cover most of the Ukrainian government’s needs for two years. But Russia’s intensified attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea trade, are straining Ukraine’s finances.

The commission again plans to raise money for the loans on capital markets, with 20 billion euros earmarked for the economy and 25 billion euros for the armed forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the EU's plans to allocate money for Ukraine in its budget would make Kyiv “less inclined toward a peace process and more determined to continue the war.”