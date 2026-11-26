TORONTO — Canada is advancing legislation that would give law enforcement new powers to access personal digital information, a proposal facing international criticism over concerns that it undermines privacy and cybersecurity.

A joint letter last week from more than 20 civil society groups, including Amnesty International, called the legislation "an impending catastrophe" and asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to step in before the bill becomes law.

Leading tech companies had warned that if the bill passed unchanged they might be forced to withdraw certain services from Canada to avoid complying with rules they claim would weaken encryption protections.

The bill had been approved by the House of Commons, but Canada's Senate on Wednesday proposed several amendments aimed at assuring tech companies can maintain robust defenses against cyberattacks.

David Taylor, a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, had said the bill was solid, but told AFP late Wednesday the minister "will examine the (Senate's) amendments in detail."

The government has defended provisions that would compel companies that provide electronic services to retain more metadata about their customers, while lowering the threshold for police and intelligence agents to access that data.

In certain cases, public officials could demand digital information without a warrant.

"Canada is the only country among the Five Eyes and G7 that lacks lawful access legislation," Taylor said, adding that Anandasangaree believes the bill "strikes an appropriate balance between public safety and privacy rights."

The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance between the United States, Canada, Britain, New Zealand and Australia.

'Filing cabinet' of data

Canada says law enforcement needs better real-time access to digital information to fight crime, including a wave of extortion threats delivered through WhatsApp -- Meta's encrypted messenger service.

The battle echoes a dispute between Apple and the UK, where London reportedly demanded that the US tech giant grant it access to users' encrypted data, sparking a legal challenge.

The government bill therefore mandates that private organizations develop "technical capabilities, including capabilities related to extracting and organizing information," which could then be shared with authorized public officials.

Matt Hatfield, who heads the civil society group OpenMedia, said: "No democracy should force basic services to keep a 'filing cabinet' of sensitive data on millions of its citizens suspected of no crime, just in case police want it one day."

'Pandora's box'

Natalie Campbell, senior director for North American government and regulatory affairs at the Internet Society, said the provision "opens a Pandora's box of problems."

For Campbell, any new means to extract personal data from an encrypted system amounts to a back door that can be exploited by malicious actors.

"There is no back door that only the good guys can walk through," she said, telling AFP that the capacity for criminal groups to exploit a so-called backdoor is increasing exponentially as artificial intelligence advances.

Taylor, the public safety ministry spokesman, told AFP the legislation has been mischaracterized.

The bill "does not permit or compel companies to introduce systemic vulnerabilities or so-called 'backdoors.' Any claims suggesting otherwise are incorrect," he said.

The new technical requirements in the bill are about "ensuring that a safe bridge exists for providers to deliver data that is lawfully sought. It is about how the data are pushed out, not about someone from the outside going in to extract it," he said.

One of the Senate amendments approved Wednesday seeks to better define what constitutes a "systemic vulnerability," or the type of technical change that could expose an encrypted system to attack.