Anthropic's slide below its initial public offering price has sharpened investor scrutiny of lofty technology valuations, as markets increasingly question whether even the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom can generate enough profit to justify their price tags.

Shares of the Claude developer were trading around $80.50, well below their $83 offer price and nearly 30 percent below their opening price on November 19.

The swift reversal highlights growing unease over how much investors are willing to pay for future growth, even as earnings prospects improve for many companies benefiting from artificial intelligence.

Of the 86 Nasdaq-100 companies with positive earnings multiples and available earnings revision data, 60 saw their forward 12-month earnings forecasts rise over the past three months, a Reuters analysis of LSEG data showed. Yet, shares in 37 of those companies declined over the same period.

Nvidia shares have fallen about 25 percent over the past three months despite a nearly 20 percent increase in its earnings forecasts, partly driven by the volatile swings around CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt exit and reinstatement, while Marvell Technology and Lumentum have each lost more than 40 percent of their market value even as earnings estimates rose 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

High expectations

Despite the selloff, substantial valuation premiums persist.

The 25 most richly valued companies in the Nasdaq-100 — many with exposure to AI, autonomous driving and other emerging technologies — traded at a median of 38 times projected earnings for the next 12 months, compared with 18 times for the remaining companies with positive earnings multiples, Reuters calculations showed.

Anthropic illustrates how much future growth is already embedded in technology share prices.

Morningstar's fair value estimate of $92 per share, just 12 percent above Anthropic's latest closing price, assumes its annual revenue will increase nearly sevenfold over the next five years. Morningstar's estimates range from $25 to $188 per share under different scenarios, underscoring how sensitive Anthropic's valuation is to assumptions about future growth and profitability.

The reassessment of valuations has been uneven across the tech sector.

Forward price-to-earnings multiples for cybersecurity firms Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks rose the most over the past three months, climbing 11.5 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively. Multiples for Sandisk, Nvidia, Intuit Inc and Analog Devices contracted the most, falling between 15 percent and 26 percent, LSEG data showed.

"Investors pay up for earnings they believe will last and discount those they think will fade," said Christopher Gannatti, global head of research at asset manager WisdomTree.

Gannatti contrasted Palantir's high valuation with memory-chip maker Micron's much lower multiple, arguing that high memory prices could spur additional supply and eventually depress prices and profits.

Palantir trades at 65 times forward earnings, compared with just 3.5 times for Micron, LSEG data showed.

The cost of growth

The cost of delivering the growth implied by these valuations is another threat to future profitability.

CoreWeave reported a 168 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to $3.66 billion and a contracted revenue backlog of $132.5 billion. Yet the AI computing provider recorded a net loss of $709 million and expects capital spending of $37 billion to $39 billion this year.

"Technological breakthroughs don't automatically translate into attractive returns on capital," said Troy Hooper, co-head of equity capital markets for the Americas at Mergermarket. "A year ago, investors were paying a much bigger premium for the promise of AI. Today, they're getting more tangible evidence of that promise and are seeking stronger profits."

Growing competition could push down AI prices for customers, to the detriment of the companies investing heavily in the technology, Hooper said.

Willis Tsai, head of global equities at Nuveen, said rising depreciation charges on AI chips and servers could erode cloud companies' profit margins even as demand for computing capacity grows.