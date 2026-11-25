UN warns of growing risk of atrocities by Israel against Palestinians
Summary
The United Nations warned Wednesday in Geneva of a growing risk of atrocity crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and urged all states to act immediately to prevent them. U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said Israeli attacks, policies and violations indicated a widening risk, while civilians continued to be killed and Palestinians forcibly displaced. He said senior Israeli officials had indicated that displacement could be permanent.
Key Facts
- Turk said the violations across the West Bank and Gaza were becoming increasingly widespread and systematic.
- Most of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million live displaced in tents or makeshift shelters, and Israel’s military says it controls more than 60 percent of the territory.
- Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.
- Turk said his office had repeatedly warned that Israel’s actions in Gaza posed a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group.
GENEVA, Switzerland — The United Nations warned Wednesday of a growing risk of atrocity crimes being committed by Israel against the Palestinians, and urged all states to take immediate preventative action.
U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said ongoing Israeli attacks, policies and violations against Palestinians indicated a "widening risk of further atrocity crimes" in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.
"Israeli government representatives at highest levels have time and again spelled out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing and collective punishment in the West Bank," he said in a statement.
"Across society, the incitement to hatred and to perpetration of violations amounting to atrocity crimes — war crimes, crimes against humanity and even genocide — has been appalling."
Turk said his office had repeatedly warned about the risk of Israel's actions in Gaza posing a "real threat to the continued existence" of the Palestinians as a group.
Most of Gaza's population of 2.1 million live displaced in tents or makeshift shelters in the territory, where Israel's military says it controls more than 60 percent of the land.
"I am extremely worried about the increasingly widespread and systematic nature of the violations being perpetrated across both the West Bank and Gaza," Turk said.
"Our warnings have not been heeded, and atrocity crimes continue to recur," said the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.
"Civilians continue to be killed, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, with senior Israeli officials indicating intent for such displacement to be permanent."
Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged since Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.
"All states have the obligation to act, now, to prevent further atrocity crimes against the Palestinians," said Turk.
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