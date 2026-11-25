BEIJING — Shanghai's senior Communist Party leadership pledged loyalty to Beijing and understanding of the need to "see things through to the end" after their top official was put under investigation, the financial hub's official paper said on Wednesday.

Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, the government unexpectedly announced on Tuesday, making him the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025.

China's anti-graft watchdog said in a terse statement that it was investigating Chen for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws," using a common euphemism for corruption. It gave no details.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown since assuming party leadership in 2012.

A front-page story in the Shanghai party branch's Jiefang Daily said officials had convened a late-night meeting to discuss the probe into Chen.

Chen's investigation demonstrates the determination of the party's Central Committee, the largest of its top decision-making bodies, "with Xi Jinping at its core to persistently advance comprehensive and strict party governance," the paper said.

"It also sends a strong signal that the anti-corruption campaign will not pause or retreat, and that the fight against corruption is a protracted, all-encompassing battle," it said.

Meeting participants pledged "to deeply understand the Central Committee's resolve to see things through to the end, to maintain absolute loyalty to the party, to oppose corruption with a clear stance, and to stay in high-level alignment with the Central Committee."

It has not been possible to reach Chen for comment and it is unclear whether he has been allowed to retain a lawyer.

Based on previous corruption cases, if Chen faces trial he will almost certainly be found guilty as the party controls the courts, which do not challenge party decisions.

Chen, who last appeared in public last week, had been seen by political watchers as a good candidate for elevation to the Politburo Standing Committee in the party's top reshuffle next year.

The party secretary post in cosmopolitan Shanghai is one of China's most prestigious provincial-level positions and has often served as a springboard to top leadership roles.

Xi briefly served as Shanghai's party boss in 2007 before joining the Politburo's Standing Committee, the country's highest decision-making body.

In 2008, former Shanghai party chief Chen Liangyu was jailed for 18 years for corruption.