SEATTLE — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly admitted to additional extramarital affairs during a meeting with the company's board before his reinstatement, according to media reports Monday.

Huang disclosed relationships beyond those previously reported during an hours-long meeting Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The billionaire executive expressed remorse over his conduct, but the exact number of additional affairs and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

Huang had previously acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife following reports of a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which has faced U.S. scrutiny over possible ties to Chinese intelligence.

He was subsequently linked to Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, and another company employee.

Despite concluding that Huang had violated its code of conduct, Nvidia's board unanimously voted Sunday to reinstate him, less than two weeks after his resignation.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly intervened to support Huang's return after receiving assurances from senior U.S. officials that the executive posed no national security risk.

Nvidia said its independent investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue.