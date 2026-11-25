Photos of bottled water, canned foods and spare batteries have flooded social media as consumers around the world stockpile emergency supplies in response to a wave of doomsday theories about an impending world war.

To prepare for the intensifying strain of extreme weather and prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, countries such as the United Kingdom and Japan have recently advised households to check their cupboards to make sure they have at least three days' worth of essentials, from non-perishable foods to baby formula and first-aid kits.

But the guidelines, which seek to prepare people for all kinds of hazards, have been embroiled in online rumour-mongering that has stoked public anxiety and panic-buying.

Scores of social media users in the United States, Europe and Asia linked the updates to a spate of tech outages that disrupted flights and banking apps, speculating that another global conflict was just around the corner.

AFP fact-checkers have debunked several claims spreading in multiple languages online — including in Australia, where social media users falsely cited a Red Cross interview as evidence that Canberra had issued a nationwide emergency order.

Similar narratives targeted Malaysia and South Korea, despite neither country having issued new emergency stockpiling directives.

The claims gained traction in online "prepper" groups bracing for the apocalypse by stockpiling, building bunkers and learning survival skills.

Some members showcased pantries stuffed with piles of oats and beans alongside dozens of stacked cans.

Consumer anxiety and "apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media" have led to a spike in emergency supply sales across Costco stores, according to findings shared with AFP by investment firm Mizuho Securities — which projected other prominent chains, such as Walmart and Sam's Club, would also experience "pantry-loading lifts."

In late October, local media reported that sales of tinned food at Iceland, a British supermarket chain, had briefly surged by 40 percent.

During times of collective anxiety, "people have a complex need for comprehensive information on both risks and responses," said Yotam Ophir, an associate professor of communication at the University at Buffalo.

"Misinformation prevails in an information vacuum," Ophir said, adding that when information lacks detail or context, people will "fill the gap with their own alternative explanations."

'Interconnected' policies

The latest wave of false theories circulated shortly after the UK launched "Be Ready," a public information campaign encouraging household self-sufficiency, on October 22.

The campaign followed similar moves across Europe, including the EU Preparedness Union Strategy adopted in March last year, and aligns with guidance issued in France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Those policies aim to ensure households can "put their torch on" during the first 72 hours of a disaster, said Lucy Easthope, a disaster planning expert and visiting professor at the University of Bath.

"We're asking people to step into a mindset that these things could happen," she said, adding that some "don't realise how interconnected international disaster management is."

While emergency management guidelines share foundational principles, they also vary by country and region depending on local hazards.

Japan — one of the world's most seismically active regions — launched a new disaster management agency this month focused on managing earthquakes.

Australia's existing guidance, meanwhile, primarily addresses bushfires, floods and other extreme weather events.

"The proximity of some preparedness announcements to military speeches or international conflicts has contributed to speculation online," said Sojin Jang, an assistant professor of emergency management and disaster science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

However, Jang said the timing has practical explanations, pointing to the rising number of severe weather events and cyberattacks.

Growing costs

International organisations have increasingly highlighted the need for stronger early warning systems and household preparation.

The global costs of disasters, including their impacts on ecosystems and supply chains, are estimated to exceed $2.3 trillion a year, according to a report published last year by the U.N. Office for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Around 95 percent of direct economic losses stem from natural hazards such as earthquakes and droughts.

Yet as disasters grow more frequent and intense, funding for crisis response has continued to shrink, according to a report this year from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

They warned that crisis information is "routinely manipulated, politicised and distorted."

Experts told AFP the latest wave of misinformation focuses on what individuals have to do and lacks proper context, such as ongoing state preparation efforts or why guidelines have been updated.

The goal is to "strengthen community resilience," Jang said, adding that households that can meet their basic needs after a disaster allow first responders to prioritise vulnerable populations.

She drew a distinction between responsible preparation, which could entail replacing some stored items before they expire, and excessive stockpiling, which risks creating unnecessary waste, shortages and price hikes that "disproportionately affect older adults, low-income households and people with disabilities."