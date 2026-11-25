Colombia security forces storm site of supermarket hostage siege
Summary
Colombian security forces stormed a supermarket in Cartagena early Wednesday to end a day-long hostage siege. About 20 people were believed to remain inside with armed men, after authorities said 10 of roughly 30 hostages had been released following negotiations. President Abelardo de la Espriella traveled to the city and met security commanders at the scene. Authorities said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery.
Key Facts
- AFP reporters heard several explosions before security forces entered the building.
- Several elderly women were among those released, authorities said.
- A police helicopter had been seen hovering low over the supermarket before the assault began.
CARTAGENA, Colombia — Colombian security forces stormed a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena early Wednesday in a bid to end a day-long hostage siege, AFP reporters said.
Several explosions were heard before security forces moved into the building, where about 20 people were believed to be held by armed men.
Authorities said 10 of the roughly 30 hostages initially held had been released after hours of negotiations, including several elderly women.
AFP reporters earlier saw a police helicopter hovering low over the building, before the assault began.
President Abelardo de la Espriella traveled to Cartagena as the crisis unfolded and met security commanders at the scene.
Authorities have said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery.
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