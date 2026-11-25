CARTAGENA, Colombia — Colombian security forces stormed a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena early Wednesday in a bid to end a day-long hostage siege, AFP reporters said.

Several explosions were heard before security forces moved into the building, where about 20 people were believed to be held by armed men.

Authorities said 10 of the roughly 30 hostages initially held had been released after hours of negotiations, including several elderly women.

AFP reporters earlier saw a police helicopter hovering low over the building, before the assault began.

President Abelardo de la Espriella traveled to Cartagena as the crisis unfolded and met security commanders at the scene.

Authorities have said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery.



