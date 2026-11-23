WASHINGTON — U.S. lawmakers from both parties offered sharp criticism on Monday of Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO and said Congress must pass legislation to crack down on U.S. chip exports to China and get answers.

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who is set to chair the Banking Committee starting in January, called the decision to reinstate Huang "reckless," adding the board still owes Congress answers about the company’s compliance with U.S. export controls.

"Jensen Huang’s return only increases the urgency of passing bipartisan export control bills into law and making sure Nvidia does not lobby to kill that legislation and put our national security at risk," Warren said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said the reinstatement showed it was critical to pass legislation to toughen restrictions on U.S. chip exports to China.

"Democrats will wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration, Jensen Huang, other Nvidia executives, and anyone selling out our national security for financial gain," Schumer said.

Nvidia did not immediately comment.

President Donald Trump on CNBC said he had pressed the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang and that he did not think the board would have done so without his action.

Last week, Huang agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate in a public hearing, an aide to Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina said, as lawmakers probe allegations about Huang's ties to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Representative Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, said, "Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy. Nvidia should have moved on without Huang and ignored the administration’s inexplicable desire to save Huang. Congress needs to get to the bottom of who approved high-end computer chips sales to China."

Huang separately agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees, slated for December 1.

Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan said the Nvidia board "made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him."

"There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered," Dingell said. "The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers."

Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas also questioned the board's determination. "No national security risk? Based on what?" Cornyn said on X.

Democratic Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts noted that the Nvidia board cited "input from senior levels of the United States government" in its CEO reinstatement decision. "This is one of the many reasons Congress needs to get answers on what exactly is going on here," he said.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a potential Democratic presidential candidate, also criticized the decision. "This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected," Pritzker said, referring to recent midterm elections won by Democrats.