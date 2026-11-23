WASHINGTON — U.S.-traded shares of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. surged more than 20 percent in early trading Monday following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer (CEO) of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia Corp.

SK hynix's American depositary receipts (ADRs), traded on the Nasdaq, jumped 21.02 percent, or $21.77, to $125.34 as of 10:57 a.m., according to market data.

The sharp increase came after Nvidia announced Huang's reinstatement as CEO, a development that appeared to bolster investor confidence in the AI chipmaker and fuel buying interest in semiconductor-related stocks.

Huang had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations that a Chinese businesswoman with whom he purportedly had an affair was working as an intelligence agent for Beijing. China has denied the espionage allegations. Huang subsequently stepped down as CEO.

Nvidia, however, said Monday that its board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as president, CEO and a board member, effective immediately, following discussions with him. The company said the board also received input from senior U.S. government officials and was confident that his return posed no national security risk.

SK hynix is a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in Nvidia's AI processors, making its shares particularly sensitive to developments involving the U.S. chip giant.

The gains also marked a sharp rebound for SK hynix's U.S.-traded shares following recent volatility in technology and semiconductor stocks.

SK hynix's ADRs closed at $103.57 in the previous trading session, according to market data.

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Huang's reinstatement on social media, saying the Nvidia board had made "the correct and proper decision" to return the Nvidia founder to the CEO position.

"Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States -- and, indeed, the World!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.