NATO to send early-warning system aircraft to Poland after missiles incident
Summary
NATO will make an AWACS early-warning aircraft available to Poland after three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed there on Friday. Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski announced the deployment after a NATO meeting in Brussels on Monday. He said the aircraft would improve Poland’s operational awareness and ability to respond to threats. NATO’s 14 AWACS aircraft have supported surveillance along the alliance’s eastern flank since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Key Facts
- The three missiles landed in Poland, prosecutors said.
- NATO’s AWACS fleet has been based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany.
- The aircraft have served the alliance since 1982 and have distinctive radar domes nine meters wide.
- In a conflict, AWACS aircraft can provide a shared radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centers, and direct NATO combat jets to targets.
WARSAW — NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to three missiles landing in the country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Monday.
Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia's war in Ukraine could spill into NATO territory.
"An AWACS early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland," Pawel Zalewski told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels. "This is a very good system that gives us even deeper... operational awareness which allows us to respond better to this kind of threat."
With their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, NATO's 14 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft have served as the alliance's eyes in the sky since 1982.
Based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany, the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO's eastern flank since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
In a conflict, they can provide a common radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets.
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