Russia could launch a nuclear weapon into space via satellite before the end of this year, according to fresh media reports from Monday, which echoed stories that surfaced last year.

The German government said it is taking the reports "very seriously."

However, there is currently no "immediate threat," government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in Berlin on Monday.

He recalled that on November 3, the National Security Council had addressed a "changed security situation in space." The details of that meeting are classified, however. There is no reason "to spread undue anxiety here and now over hypothetical questions," Kornelius emphasized.

Earlier, German public broadcasters WDR and NDR and the Süddeutsche Zeitung broadsheet had reported on Moscow's alleged plans, citing Western intelligence agencies and military sources, including the Bundeswehr and the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Findings on this matter had recently been shared among some NATO member states, the reports said.

Carrier satellite has reportedly been ready for years

According to these reports, the Russian satellite Sputnik-S, which is intended to carry the nuclear payload into space, has been in storage in the Moscow area, fully constructed, for several years. The warnings issued by Western intelligence agencies in early November stated that this satellite, armed with a nuclear warhead, could be launched into space within the next 60 days.

Once there, it would be operational within a short time. According to an assessment by the Bundeswehr's Space Command, Sputnik-S could be launched into space as early as December, the three media outlets reported















