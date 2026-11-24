European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the 27-member bloc's proposed 22nd package of Russia-related sanctions as the Kremlin's war against Ukraine nears its grim fifth anniversary.

The package includes bans on 60 Russian banks that will be removed from the SWIFT system and punitive measures to crack down on crypto and payment networks. Third countries that aid Russia in evading sanctions will also be targeted.

An energy services ban will be expanded, denying European companies from helping Russia with its energy infrastructure, especially its refineries, which Ukraine has been attacking. The ban will also cover electricity services. More than 70 tankers of Russia's shadow fleet will be added to its blacklist.

The package includes a proposed ban on Russian ex-combatants visiting Europe. In a written statement unveiling the package Monday, von der Leyen said this move is in response to the escalation in so-called non-conventional kinetic activities conducted by Russian operatives in Europe.

"They cannot be allowed to wander freely across our countries," she said.

The fourth aspect of the package includes a prohibition on Europeans from occupying posts in governing bodies of companies operating in Russia.

She also said it includes a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag in any sports events held in the EU.

"Our position is clear," she said, "we are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace -- and Russia every reason to choose it."

The package must be approved by the Council of the European Union before it can be adopted.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna described the new package as an important step toward increasing pressure on Russia while strengthening European security.

"Russia continues to attack Ukraine and has shown no serious willingness to end the war. Any efforts to achieve peace must therefore be accompanied by strong pressure on the aggressor," he said in a statement.

"We must restrict Russia's war revenues, its weapons production and its ability to threaten European security. Estonia supports the swift adoption of new sanctions. We have the tools needed to put pressure on Russia. We must use them."

Since its February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned nation in the world, with the EU alone blacklisting more than 4,700 individuals and entities, along with enforcing other punitive measures.

The unveiling of the 22nd package comes amid a renewed U.S.-led push to end the war, though worries abound as U.S. President Donald Trump recently held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping during which he called Putin "my friend."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky constantly calls on the international community to further tighten restrictions on Russia and for increased military assistance.

Last week, he welcomed the prospect of a 22nd EU sanctions package, describing it as "useful" ahead of the cold winter months that Russia has weaponized against Ukraine.

"Pressure is needed. Europe is ready with new sanctions and new steps to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he said in a Thursday speech ahead of the Trump-Putin-Xi trilateral talks.

"It is important the United States of America exert its influence on Russia. We are really counting on this."

The EU adopted its 21st sanctions package against Russia in July.