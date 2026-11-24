China investigates Politburo member Chen Jining, Xinhua says
Summary
Shanghai party chief Chen Jining, a member of China’s Politburo, came under investigation in China on Tuesday, Xinhua reported. The probe is the fourth involving a member of the 24-member body formed in 2022 since 2025. Chen is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and laws, a phrase commonly used as a euphemism for corruption. The investigation further escalates President Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign.
Key Facts
- Chen, 62, trained as an environmental scientist and earned a doctorate from Imperial College London.
- Before entering government, Chen rose through Tsinghua University to become its president.
- Chen served as China’s environmental protection minister and mayor of Beijing before joining the Politburo in 2022 and becoming Shanghai party secretary.
- The three other Politburo members previously purged were He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui.
BEIJING — Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, marking the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025.
Chen is being investigated for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws," Xinhua said. The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption.
Before the unexpected announcement of the Chen probe, three Politburo members from the 24-member body formed in 2022 — He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui — had already been purged.
The investigation of Chen marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping's widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party's senior leadership ranks and depleted the military's top command.
Chen, 62, had an unusual rise through China's official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he earned a doctorate from Imperial College London and rose through China's elite Tsinghua University to become its president.
He entered government as China's environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party secretary of Shanghai, China's financial hub.
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