BEIJING — Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a member of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, China's state-run Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday, marking the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025.

Chen is being investigated for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws," Xinhua said. The phrase is a common euphemism for corruption.

Before the unexpected announcement of the Chen probe, three Politburo members from the 24-member body formed in 2022 — He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui — had already been purged.

The investigation of Chen marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping's widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party's senior leadership ranks and depleted the military's top command.

Chen, 62, had an unusual rise through China's official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he earned a doctorate from Imperial College London and rose through China's elite Tsinghua University to become its president.

He entered government as China's environmental protection minister before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party secretary of Shanghai, China's financial hub.