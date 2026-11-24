HONG KONG — Asian stocks advanced after a rally on Wall Street as Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia’s CEO, while U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell.

Taiwan’s Taiex led gains in Asian markets, climbing more than 9 percent, driven by gains of nearly 10 percent for chip-related stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. and Mediatek.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 6.5 percent to 5,014.41 as Samsung Electronics rose 7.5 percent and SK Hynix gained 8.6 percent.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 3.9 percent to 58,654.40. Computer chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 10.5 percent and testing equipment maker Advantest surged 14.1 percent.

“We are seeing a reaction to the rally in US tech stocks overnight on the announcement that Jensen Huang is returning to NVIDIA as the CEO,” said Neil Newman, managing director and head of strategy at Astris Advisory Japan.

“It is obviously a big surprise and a knock-on effect will be through Asia,” Newman said.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.2 percent higher to 22,432.45, while the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.7 percent to 3,563.58.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.7 percent to 8,718.80.

Nvidia led a thunderous rally Monday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 surged 4.7 percent and recovered just over half its brutal loss from last week, one of the worst since the 2008 financial crisis . The Nasdaq composite jumped 6.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up nearly 3 percent.

Even before Wall Street opened for the day, trading in the futures market suggested U.S. stocks were set to halt the seven-day losing streak that had dragged the S&P 500 more than 10 percent below its all-time high set last month. Then came the bombshell about Huang’s return to Nvidia, even though its board is still investigating whether he was the target of a foreign spy and created any national-security concerns.

Nvidia’s stock surged 31.5 percent and finished just shy of its best day since 2000, close to when the dot-com bubble peaked. That followed its plunge of nearly 23 percent last week.

How AI-related stocks do matters incredibly for workers’ 401(k) accounts because Nvidia and other chip stocks have grown into some of Wall Street’s largest and most influential.

Monday’s rebound for the S&P 500 was its best day since April of 2025, when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on “Liberation Day” that had sent stock markets reeling. Trump may have had direct influence on this most recent surge as well.

He told CNBC in an interview Monday, “I believe my intervention was very important” in convincing Nvidia’s board to reinstate its co-founder. Less than a week ago, Nvidia had rejected an offer by Huang to return as CEO .

Trump said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang’s return.

The risks facing the AI industry could certainly weaken that growth, but analysts at Barclays suggest they should only “make the buildout slower and more selective rather than derail it.”

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 4.93 percent from 4.92 percent late Friday. Yields got an upward push as investors felt less need to herd into investments seen as safer.

Brent oil fell 3.6 percent to $86.68 per barrel. It’s been yo-yoing between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February.

In other dealings early Tuesday, the price of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.5 percent to $86.27 a barrel. U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 0.3 percent to $79.90 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 158.92 Japanese yen from 158.98 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0911.