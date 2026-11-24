A statue of a girl symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, euphemistically referred to as "comfort women," will be erected in Africa for the first time, a local activist group said Tuesday.

The statue, known as a Statue of Peace, will be unveiled in a ceremony in Cape Town at 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 (local time), according to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery.

The statue symbolizes an estimated 200,000 Asian women, mostly Koreans, who were forcibly sent to front-line brothels to serve Japanese troops during World War II.

The first Statue of Peace was installed in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Dec. 14, 2011, to commemorate the 1,000th weekly Wednesday rally by former comfort women and their supporters. With the latest addition, the number of such statues overseas, including those in the United States, Germany, Canada and Australia, will rise to 17.

The South African statue is drawing particular attention since the initiative was led by local civic groups and researchers rather than the Korean expatriate community. The project was spearheaded by 1000 Women Trust, a South African women's organization dedicated to combating gender-based violence and femicide, and Helen Scanlon, a professor at the University of Cape Town.

The statue will be installed at the Castle of Good Hope, the oldest surviving colonial-era building in South Africa, in the heart of Cape Town.

This site is also near Grand Parade, the square where former President Nelson Mandela, a global symbol of human rights and equality, delivered his first public speech after his release from prison.