WASHINGTON — From Steve Jobs to Elon Musk, Silicon Valley has long rallied behind outsized founders seen as inseparable from the companies they built — and in Jensen Huang, the tech world found its latest figure to defend at all costs.

The idea is central to the industry's mythology, often distilled as "founder mode" — the belief that companies thrive when founders stay hands-on rather than ceding control to executives.

The spy scandal that pushed Huang out of Nvidia was treated by a powerful slice of the industry as a threat to that ethos and something to be fought rather than a verdict to be accepted.

The campaign to bring him back began within hours of his November 12 resignation, led by investors and executives with deep stakes in the AI boom, several of them with close ties to President Donald Trump.

It succeeded on Monday, when Nvidia's board reinstated Huang 11 days after accepting his resignation and six days after its chair told investors the company did "not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

"The mistake has been corrected," posted Musk, one of the loudest voices from the start.

Hours before Huang's departure was announced, Musk responded to a post urging him to hire Huang by saying: "That would be an honor." The next day he said he was signing a petition for Huang's reinstatement, and he later likened the ouster to kicking Michael Jordan off a basketball team.

Less known to the public is Gavin Baker of Atreides Management, who with Altimeter Capital's Brad Gerstner wrote to Nvidia's board two days after the resignation, urging a "slow, measured, and deliberate" leadership search that kept open "the potential return of Jensen Huang."

Their funds together hold billions of dollars in Nvidia stock.

An open letter, "Stand With Jensen," signed by Musk, Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Y Combinator head Garry Tan, demanded Huang's reinstatement pending an independent investigation.

Its organizers said it drew more than 200,000 names, including thousands of self-identified Nvidia employees.

Echoes of Altman

The episode drew comparisons with the brief ouster of Sam Altman at OpenAI, which also played out just before Thanksgiving, in November 2023.

OpenAI's board fired Altman, saying he had not been consistently candid with directors, then reinstated him five days later after nearly all the company's staff threatened to quit and Microsoft offered to hire him.

Nvidia's board said Monday it was now satisfied with Huang's "candor and ability to lead." "Huang has become so central to Nvidia's identity and the broader AI trade that his departure fueled uncertainty during an already volatile period for the industry," said Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne.

"His return may help restore investor confidence, but the upheaval echoes Sam Altman's brief ouster and reinstatement at OpenAI, raising similar questions about corporate governance and the outsized influence of individual leaders over the future of AI," he added.

In an earlier era, Apple's 1985 ouster of Jobs came to be seen, fairly or not, as one of tech's great blunders.

He returned more than a decade later and led the company to heights few had imagined.

Web of deals

But unlike Jobs or Altman, Huang has come to be seen as more than the leader of a single company — he is viewed as propping up a US economy perilously dependent on the AI boom.

The investors defending him were also trying to salvage an AI spending bonanza under pressure on Wall Street.

Under Huang, Nvidia became one of the AI industry's main financiers, taking stakes in the startups and cloud providers that buy its products and guaranteeing their data center deals.

Huang is credited with holding that web together. Many of the deals, Musk wrote on X on November 14, were "a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract."

Huang is now back to hold it all together.