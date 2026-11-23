BERLIN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called for new negotiations with Russia involving European leaders to be held as soon as possible and repeated a plea for his country to join the NATO alliance.

Zelenskyy, speaking by video to a gathering of lawmakers from NATO countries in Berlin, welcomed the latest push for peace talks with Moscow.

"We must do everything to make sure that the four-party meeting -- Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia -- happens as soon as possible. We are ready to do this. Literally tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

"We have heard from our partners that they want to try to make it happen before Christmas. We hope it happens sooner."

European governments have been excluded from past discussions and their push to join talks has gained prominence in recent weeks.

Zelenskyy, whose country has been battling a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022, has repeatedly called for a path to full membership in NATO -- and not simply receiving security guarantees from alliance countries.

He argued that Ukraine's combat experience, innovative defence industry and large military would all benefit other allies.

"NATO is the answer -- and with a strong Ukrainian army, NATO itself is guaranteed to be stronger," Zelensky told the Berlin gathering.

A number of NATO leaders have expressed hesitation about bringing Ukraine into the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking after Zelenskyy at the same event on Monday, underscored the alliance's support for Ukraine but noted that joining would require unanimous support.

"Not all NATO allies agree at this moment (on) letting Ukraine become a member," Rutte said, though he also firmly rejected the idea that outside powers like Russia could dictate who joins the alliance.

During a gathering of Ukrainian supporters in Berlin last week, US envoy Jared Kushner said that Washington might consider offering Ukraine a security guarantee similar to that provided under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty as part of a peace settlement.

But in his remarks on Monday, Zelenskyy said major questions remain about how such guarantees would work without a full NATO commitment.

"Which countries will support Ukraine if Ukraine is attacked again? What exactly will our partners do in response? Which troops will be stationed on our territory in advance? How much will all this cost? And will it really work?

"All of this is not easy and so far we have not heard clear specific answers," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader also repeated a call for NATO countries to provide more air defence weapons, urging them to empty their stockpiles to allow Ukraine to repel Russian airstrikes.

"Missiles that can stop Russian ballistic missiles should not be sitting in warehouses collecting dust," he said.