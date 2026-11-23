LONDON — British police said they evacuated 12,000 people from a concert venue in Manchester after the release of an "unknown substance" required some in the crowd to be treated and one person to be taken to hospital.

Police declared a major incident late on Sunday after staff at the Co-op Live arena alerted them at 10 p.m. (2200 GMT) that people in the crowd had fallen ill during a performance by U.S. rapper Don Toliver.

The ambulance service for the North West England area said it assessed more than 50 people who reported "eye and respiratory symptoms," while attendees were quoted by the BBC as reporting a "horrible smell" and seeing people choking.

Police said on Monday they had started an investigation to find out what the substance was and how the incident came about, after the ambulance service earlier reported the substance was believed to be tear gas.

Tear gas is a chemical irritant that temporarily incapacitates people by burning their eyes, nose and throat.

In their statement, police advised anyone who notices side-effects or becomes ill to go to hospital.

"Our priority was to ensure the safety of every person that was attending the concert," Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said in a statement on Monday.

Co-op Live said it was working closely with police to identify the cause of the incident.

The venue opened in 2024 and is located about 3 miles (5 km) away from the Manchester Arena in the centre of the city, where 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

Toliver, who has been nominated for several Grammys this year, is due to perform at London's O2 Arena later on Monday.



