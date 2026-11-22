HELSINKI — A Russian rescue vessel on Sunday began towing a Russian-owned cargo ship that was struck by drones in the Baltic Sea out of Finnish waters after two days of firefighting, Finland's coast guard said.

The Finnish military has said the strike on the Sparta II on Saturday was likely carried out by Ukraine and that the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters.

The 16 crew members were evacuated onto a nearby Russian ship. One crew member was slightly injured.

"Thermal cameras show that some containers are warm, but the vessel is stable enough for towing to begin," Finland's coast guard said in a statement. It said that responsibility for the rescue will transfer to Russia once the ship leaves Finnish waters.

Pictures and video released earlier by the Finnish coast guard showed several vessels spraying the Sparta II with water cannons during the night in a bid to put out the flames and cool down containers stacked on its deck.

In a rare instance of cross-border collaboration, out of the seven vessels helping to fight the fire, two were Russian, two were Estonian and the rest were Finnish.

Estonia and Finland are members of NATO and steadfast supporters of Ukraine and often at odds with Moscow on other issues. Finland shut all of its land border crossings with Russia in 2023. Estonia will shut its own from December 1, for six months, on security grounds.

Bound for Kaliningrad

The ship, bound for the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island, Finland's Defense Forces have said, corroborating an account by Russian officials.

"Smoke is still coming from the vessel, and there is clearly still heat on board," Jukka-Pekka Lumilahti, sea safety officer and commander of the maritime sub-center Helsinki for the Finnish Border Guard, told a press conference earlier on Sunday.

New drone attacks possible

Kyiv has sent waves of military drones toward the Leningrad region on Russia's northwest coast this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of nearby Baltic countries, leading to fears that the war was spilling onto NATO territory.

The risk of further attacks in the Gulf of Finland, a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea, cannot be ruled out, Estonian Navy Commander Ivo Vark told public broadcaster ERR on Sunday.

Finland's military said last week it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during Ukrainian drone attacks.

The Sparta II is a 121-m (397-foot) Russian-flagged cargo vessel owned by Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika that left St Petersburg on Friday, according to LSEG data.

Oboronlogistika provides logistics services for the Russian Defense Ministry, according to the company's website.

The vessel is subject to US sanctions, according to the US Treasury Department.

Lumilahti said one concern was the weather, with rain, sleet, and stronger winds expected on Sunday night and Monday.



