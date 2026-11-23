COPENHAGEN — Zelenskyy calls for four-way talks with Russia 'as soon as possible' Lego, the world's biggest toymaker by revenue, announced Monday plans to spend $1.1 billion to build a new factory in Portugal, its eighth worldwide and fourth in Europe.

"We're going to invest in a new factory in Estarreja, Portugal, which will be an investment of over a billion euros," Carsten Rasmussen, the Danish firm's director of operations, told AFP.

Construction will begin in the first half of 2027 in Estarreja, a central coastal town around 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Porto.

"It's an investment that's supporting our long-term growth ambitions... to cater to the European region," he said.

The new plant, the latest addition to Lego's European factories in Denmark, Hungary and the Czech Republic, will start producing bricks in 2030.

It "strengthens our network in Europe with more flexibility, more resilience, strength in our sustainability ambitions, et caetera," Rasmussen said.

"Portugal is a growing manufacturing country," he added, noting that "the economy is growing, we see the skilled labour is really, really good".

Lego opened a factory in Vietnam last year, and in the United States it plans to open a new factory and regional distribution centre in 2027.

It also recently announced plans to expand its factory in Mexico by 35 percent, and is expanding its plants in Hungary and China.

The toymaker, based in Billund in western Denmark, registered its best ever first-half earnings this year.

Present in 54 countries, Lego has around 34,000 employees worldwide, and the new Portugal factory is expected to create more than 1,000 new jobs in the region.