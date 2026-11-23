Rescuers pulled a seven-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman alive from the rubble of a residential building in the town of Dymer in Ukraine's Kyiv region as the death toll from Sunday's Russian attack reached 11, officials said on Monday.

The survivors, who were trapped for 22 hours, were identified only as Davyd and Valentyna, emergency service spokeswoman Viktoriia Ruban said, without providing their full names.

Doctors were treating the boy, who was rescued from the wreckage on Sunday, and his parents were with him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday in a post on Telegram.

He said four other injured people were also in hospital.

Regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said earlier on Monday that rescuers had pulled another body from the rubble, raising the death toll to 11. The youngest of those killed was 11 years old, the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office said.

Rescuers were combing the rubble of a residential building, after retrieving several bodies overnight.

Zelenskiy said the fate of two people was still unknown. Search operations had to be halted several times because of the threat of further Russian attacks and the danger from Shahed drones, he said.

While Russia's advances on the front line have slowed dramatically this year, Moscow has doubled down since the summer with drone attacks on Ukraine's cities and power infrastructure. Ukraine has also escalated its strikes in recent weeks on Russian oil infrastructure.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately hitting civilian targets during the conflict, triggered by Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskiy called for tougher sanctions and export controls on Russia, saying production of Shahed drones, both conventional and jet-powered, depends heavily on foreign engines and chips.

"Sanctions from the world, control over the implementation of sanctions, and a real strengthening of export controls are what can limit Russian arms production," he said.

"Every country, every leader who helps to put pressure on the aggressor, is also helping to protect lives."