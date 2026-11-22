Washington — US President Donald Trump again called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" on Saturday, despite fierce criticism from US lawmakers.

Trump posted a photo on Truth Social showing the two leaders shaking hands, accompanied by the caption "My Friend."

The post followed a summit in China this week, where Trump greeted Putin warmly and referred to him as a friend, drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Putin of abducting tens of thousands of children, killing tens of thousands of civilians and wrongfully detaining US citizens.

"Donald Trump considers him a friend," Schumer wrote on X.

Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida described Putin as a "thug."

Ahead of the summit, Republican Senator Jim Banks of Indiana also warned that China and Russia were "not our friends," calling for a tough stance toward both countries.

At a White House press conference on Friday, Trump again praised his ties with Putin, despite Russia's nearly five-year war against Ukraine.

"I have fantastic relationships with Putin," he said.

However, the US president sidestepped a question about whether Putin was also a friend of the United States. "I can't speak to America," Trump replied.









