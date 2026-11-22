Trump again calls Putin 'friend' despite criticism in US
Summary
U.S. President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend again on Saturday in a Truth Social post, despite criticism from U.S. lawmakers. The post showed the leaders shaking hands and followed their summit in China this week. At a White House press conference on Friday, Trump praised his relationship with Putin but sidestepped whether Putin was a friend to the United States. The remarks came as Russia’s nearly five-year war against Ukraine continued.
Key Facts
- Trump’s Truth Social post showed a photo of him and Putin shaking hands with the caption My Friend.
- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Putin of abducting tens of thousands of children, killing tens of thousands of civilians and wrongfully detaining U.S. citizens.
- Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida described Putin as a thug.
- Ahead of the summit, Republican Senator Jim Banks of Indiana said China and Russia were not the United States’ friends and called for a tough stance toward both countries.
Washington — US President Donald Trump again called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend" on Saturday, despite fierce criticism from US lawmakers.
Trump posted a photo on Truth Social showing the two leaders shaking hands, accompanied by the caption "My Friend."
The post followed a summit in China this week, where Trump greeted Putin warmly and referred to him as a friend, drawing criticism from Democrats and some Republicans.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Putin of abducting tens of thousands of children, killing tens of thousands of civilians and wrongfully detaining US citizens.
"Donald Trump considers him a friend," Schumer wrote on X.
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida described Putin as a "thug."
Ahead of the summit, Republican Senator Jim Banks of Indiana also warned that China and Russia were "not our friends," calling for a tough stance toward both countries.
At a White House press conference on Friday, Trump again praised his ties with Putin, despite Russia's nearly five-year war against Ukraine.
"I have fantastic relationships with Putin," he said.
However, the US president sidestepped a question about whether Putin was also a friend of the United States. "I can't speak to America," Trump replied.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.