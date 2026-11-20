WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump did not discuss former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday.

Huang resigned as chief of the chip giant at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy who may have funneled restricted chips to that country.

Responding to a question, Bessent told U.S. broadcaster CNBC that Huang had not come up in Trump's talks with Xi, held earlier this week in Shenzhen.

Speaking about the Trump administration's support for the domestic AI sector, Bessent stressed that the United States "must stay ahead" of China in that realm.

"Our best protection against the foreign SI and exploits by foreign actors is for our labs to maintain their substantial lead, and in effect, they are our shield against SI," he said, using the administration's term for AI technology.

"There's no turning back on this. What we have to do is make sure that our labs maintain their leads through their continued innovation, through their access to the best chips, and through smart policy."

Bessent said Trump and Xi had agreed on certain guardrails on the use of AI in the military domain.

"President Trump and President Xi agreed that humans should always be involved in any military decisions that SI makes, and the SI should not be allowed to be autonomous for major military actions," he said.

On the threat of AI-enabled cyberattacks, Bessent again stressed that the best defense his country had was to allow its AI companies "to continue at the frontier and to provide us with the best defense against these other models."