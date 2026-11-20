Trump vows 'tremendous tax' for US firms building data centers in other countries
Summary
President Donald Trump said Friday that U.S. technology companies would face a tremendous tax if they build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries, but he gave no details and said he had not informed his officials. He urged communities to welcome data centers while seeking concessions from developers. The companies are promising fewer taxpayer handouts, greater transparency or more community payments as local opposition and permitting challenges grow. Anti-data-center sentiment was a potent issue in the midterm elections, in which Democrats took control of Congress.
Key Facts
- Trump said he had not yet told his own officials about the proposed tax.
- Trump urged communities to make data center developers pay them and their communities rather than shut the projects out.
- Technology companies have promised to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or provide more money to communities that allow data centers.
- Opposition that blocks municipal permits has become a bottleneck for data center projects.
- Voters were due to elect more public officials skeptical of data centers the following month.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says U.S. tech companies will face “a tremendous tax” if they build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries.
Trump did not provide details Friday and he said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan. The Republican president urged Americans to welcome data center construction in their communities and extract concessions from the developers, repeating a point he made before the midterms.
Trump says, “You ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”
With host communities across the U.S. turning against their gargantuan data centers, America’s technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.
The new raft of promises from the world’s richest companies came as anti-data center sentiment was a potent issue in the midterm elections, in which Democrats took control of Congress.
Despite backing from Trump , the data centers powering the artificial intelligence boom have become politically toxic. Community opposition that blocks municipal permits has become a bottleneck, and tech giants could face even more challenges if voters next month elect more public officials who are skeptical of data centers.
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