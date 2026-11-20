Trump defends calling Putin a friend, unsure if he's a friend to US
Summary
President Donald Trump defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend during a briefing-room appearance on Friday in Washington, but said he could not speak for whether Putin is a friend to the United States. Trump described his personal relationship with Putin as very good and repeated his grievances about the federal probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. election. He said Putin would like to end the war in Ukraine, but that Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were stuck in the conflict and hated each other. Trump said his relationships with world leaders could help bring peace.
Key Facts
- Trump said he had a very good personal relationship with Putin but declined to say whether Putin was a friend to the United States.
- Trump repeated his longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe into Russian attempts to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.
- Trump broadly praised Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping after bilateral and trilateral meetings among the three leaders.
- Trump said he was trying to help Putin and Zelenskyy end the war in Ukraine.
- Trump said the two leaders hated each other and did not know how to end the war.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has defended calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a friend but says he “can’t speak” to whether the Russian leader is a friend to the U.S.
Trump raised eyebrows in China days ago with his warm welcome and repeated references to his Russian counterpart as his “friend,” and he did not back away from that in the briefing room on Friday.
The Republican president appeared to sidestep a question about whether he sees Putin as a friend to the United States.
“I can’t speak to America,” he said, without expounding before he shifted to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin and repeated his longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe into Russian attempts to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.
“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”
Trump broadly praised Putin and China's Xi Jinping after bilateral and trilateral meetings among the trio.
Putin, Trump insisted, would “love to end the war” in Ukraine but said both Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are “stuck in it.”
“You have two guys that don’t know how to end it,” he said. “We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other.”
Trump insisted his relationships with the other world leaders is a key to an eventual peace.
“You know, you’re very lucky to have somebody that has a relationship with the heads of the most powerful countries,” he said.
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