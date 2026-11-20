ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — A federal judge on Friday blocked construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed triumphal arch, saying it was a “rushed job” that lacked a legal basis.

During a court hearing, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said she would issue an injunction indefinitely blocking the proposed 250-foot (76-meter) arch near Arlington National Cemetery from moving forward while she hears a legal challenge brought by Virginia's Arlington County.

A different judge in Washington had previously blocked the project until December 3 and is weighing a longer-term injunction.

Brinkema, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, said there were multiple defects in the federal government’s analysis of the economic and environmental impact of the project, including an inadequate explanation of how it will affect nearby Reagan Washington National Airport.

"That just hasn’t been done in the case because it’s been such a rushed job,” the judge said.

The ruling was the latest courtroom setback for one of Trump's many efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the nation’s capital, including a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a proposed championship-level golf course 2 miles (3.22 km) from the White House.

"The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation," said White House spokesman Davis Ingle. "We will continue making the case for this beautiful and fitting monument and are confident we will be fully vindicated as this litigation proceeds."

In September, the Federal Aviation Administration said the arch would not pose a hazard to aircraft but would be required to have an "eternal flame" on top.

The FAA determination requires it to be marked with a light on top of the structure and floodlight projectors pointed at the arch to make it noticeable for pilots.

The project, which Trump has described as a "top-grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch," would be 3,000 feet from Reagan National and within the airport's main approach and departure corridor. Some aviation experts have raised safety concerns over the arch.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized the irreparable harm that will come to people who live and work in Arlington and stopped the massive vanity project while our case is heard and considered by the court,” said Kate Talmor, a lawyer at Democracy Forward who represents Arlington County.

Nine family members of the Kennedy political dynasty are also seeking to stop the project, saying it would obstruct views and cast shadows over their relatives' grave sites.

Brinkema said the government’s argument that a 1925 statute meant Congress had authorized the project made no sense.

"It hurts your credibility with the court by focusing on that," the judge told government lawyers. "This is a project that lacks congressional approval."



