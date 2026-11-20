WASHINGTON — Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate in a public hearing, an aide to Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott said in a statement on Friday, as lawmakers probe allegations about Huang's ties to a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

Huang has drawn increased attention from U.S. lawmakers since the New York Times reported he had a romantic relationship with the woman, raising questions on exports of Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.

If the hearing proceeds as planned, it would mark Huang's first public testimony since stepping down as Nvidia's chief executive on November 12.

A spokesperson for Huang declined to comment on the hearing. Scott's office did not provide a date, though the senator's original request asked Huang to appear on December 3.

Huang separately agreed to a closed-door interview with three House committees, slated for December 1.