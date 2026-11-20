Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on Friday made a case for more interest rate hikes, saying the U.S. central bank's current policy rate is not high enough to deal with inflation levels she views with "great concern."

"In a different environment, the (Federal Open Market) Committee could afford to be patient, but I continue to believe that in this economic climate we do not have that luxury," given how high inflation is and for how long it has been above the Fed's 2 percent target, Cook said in the text of a speech to be presented at a central bank conference in Chile.

Cook said the quarter-percentage-point rate hike the Fed delivered at its September 15-16 policy meeting was not enough to moderate current levels of inflation.

What's more, "inflation data received since the September rate increase, including reports last week, fail to provide me with sufficient evidence that inflation is returning to a sustainable path," she said. "There is little evidence inflation is declining."

Cook, who voted for a rate hike at that meeting, was one of two Fed officials who dissented over the Fed's decision last month to leave its policy rate in the 3.75 percent-4.00 percent range. Officials at the October 27-28 meeting signaled that inflation remained too high then even as they refrained from action.

Regarding her dissent in October, Cook said, "My vote reflected the urgency I feel to tackle inflation," which "has been above target for more than five and a half years, and every additional day poses greater risk that price- and wage-setters will adjust their inflation expectations upward."

Rate hike expected in December

A wide range of Fed officials in recent weeks have signaled support for more rate hikes, and financial markets broadly expect the Fed to raise rates at its December 8-9 meeting and to follow that move with more increases next year.

Most Fed officials have made a case for gradual action to lower inflation, arguing that doing so would give the economy time to adjust to the rise in borrowing costs. But some, concerned with the most recent inflation data, have speculated that aggressive moves may be needed to bring price pressures to heel.

Cook on Friday said the risk of not acting fast enough to lower inflation could bring more pain later.

"Waiting longer to implement rate increases risks getting behind the curve," she said. "If we fall behind, additional and larger rate increases may be required later to catch up, which could increase stress on our financial system and have unnecessarily damaging effects on American households."

The Fed governor noted that financial conditions remain accommodative and are not providing the needed level of restraint on the economy.

Cook, however, was upbeat on the economy. She said growth is "strong and accelerating" and that the job market remains "solid."