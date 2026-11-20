WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday he was still living at a U.S. military base after receiving unspecified threats from Iran, but vowed to continue squeezing the country economically.

"If the Iranians are after me, it means that they are being squeezed. We're going to continue squeezing them," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

Treasury has been tightening sanctions on Iran. The U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February and the conflict is simmering in the region despite intermittent talks on a resolution.