Anthropic's much-hyped arrival on Wall Street fizzled out on Friday as a dramatic unraveling of the AI trade showed that even a blockbuster listing could not shake the gloom hanging over the sector.

As the first large machine-learning model maker to go public, Anthropic is widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, and its listing had been viewed as a potential boost for a sector struggling to regain its footing.

But the stock was last trading at $87.28, about 10 percent below Thursday's close and not far from its $83 IPO price, while declines in other technology heavyweights suggested the listing had done little to stem the broader selloff.

"Anthropic faded relatively quickly. I don't think investors believe there's something inherently wrong with the company, management or business. I think they're just skeptical of this market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

The AI boom has come under pressure over the past month as concerns mount that spending on the technology, expected by some estimates to top $1 trillion this year, is not generating returns quickly enough.

Fears of political hurdles to data center construction and the leadership turmoil at chipmaker Nvidia have also added to those worries.

"Investors still believe in AI but are becoming more selective about what they will pay for that growth," said David Miller, chief investment officer at Catalyst Funds.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia fell about 6 percent and Meta Platforms dropped nearly 3 percent. Amazon and Microsoft lost less than 1 percent each.

Chip stocks also slid, with AMD and Marvell Technology down over 8 percent each and Intel losing roughly 3 percent.

The focus now shifts to a potential listing by another AI leader, OpenAI, which could provide another test of investor appetite for AI stocks. OpenAI has indicated it may go public next year.

Despite a strong IPO pipeline of high-profile AI and infrastructure companies, many have pushed their IPO plans to 2027.

Patience may pay

Anthropic's stock could find support in the coming weeks. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30 percent of Anthropic's shares by year-end.

Near-term volatility, however, could persist as the initial euphoria around the listing fades and investors assess whether a valuation of about 40 times sales over the past 12 months can be sustained.

But Morgan Stanley, the underwriter tasked with stabilizing Anthropic's shares after its market debut, closed a position meant to do that, the company said, removing a potential pillar of support for shares.

Anthropic had a fully diluted valuation of about $1.6 trillion at the latest price, and a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion based on shares outstanding.

"We favor patience on Anthropic and recommend evaluating the company as it reports public results," said Kaush Amin, head of private market investing at US Bank Asset Management, adding that the current valuation "assumes years of rapid growth."

The debut has also done little to ease broader concerns about the health of the AI trade. Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday, while futures pointed to further declines on Friday.

Parallels with SpaceX

Anthropic's IPO has drawn parallels with Elon Musk's SpaceX , whose June listing was the second-biggest on record.

Anthropic raised $93.5 billion in its IPO after underwriters exercised an option to buy additional shares, surpassing SpaceX's $85.7 billion haul to become the biggest listing on record.

While the companies have different business models, some investors have pointed to SpaceX's sharp swings in the weeks after its debut as a reason for caution over buying Anthropic immediately after its listing.

"There's going to be some volatility like we had with SpaceX. A lot of people are going to have FOMO. I don't think there's any need to get on it on the first trade," said Rob Hackel, CEO of financial advisory and brokerage firm RF Lafferty & Co.

SpaceX shares fell more than 6 percent.

Retail investors traded about $772 million of Anthropic shares on Thursday, the most for an IPO debut since Vanda Research began tracking the data in 2012.

The stock's sharp swings have left investors weighing the prospects of a rebound against further losses. Options trading, set to begin next week, could add to the volatility.

"It's not a good environment for Anthropic at the moment," said Carsten Hesse, head of index events at Berenberg.