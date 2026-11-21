LIMA — A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Peru on Friday, Peru's Defense Ministry said, with preliminary reports indicating minor damage and no fatalities.

The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm (0009 GMT Saturday), 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of the city of Junin, at a depth of 129 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) also measured the quake to have a magnitude of 6.7, but estimated its depth to be only 108 kilometers.

Peru's Defense Minister, Rafael Belaunde, reported that after the earthquake "minor damage was reported to homes in different parts of Junin, as well as interruptions of electricity service and restrictions on highway transit."

Belaunde added that there had been "no harm to people or impacts to their bodies and health."

AFP journalists in Lima saw hundreds of people evacuating buildings in the Miraflores district during the quake.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital Lima, as well as Ancash, Ica, Ucayali, Cerro de Pasco, Huanuco and Callao.

Peru's National Emergency Operation Center (COEN) reported the quake was felt with moderate to strong intensity and that "monitoring continues in vulnerable areas."

Hernando Tavera, the president of the Peruvian Geophysical Institute, told AFP: "The ground shaking was intense. We have no reports of damage at the moment, but there have been landslides and rockfalls on the hillsides."

Peru is situated on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire -- an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Seismologists say Peru experiences at least 400 earthquakes per year, three-quarters of which are so weak people do not feel them.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the Junin region in July killed six people, injured 32 others and destroyed 52 homes.



