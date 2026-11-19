U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC on Thursday that he could not meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip because he had too many meetings, but added that two would meet "at some point."

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump was quoted as saying by an NBC News reporter on X.

"There was too many meetings...It wouldn't have worked out…We'll have that meeting at some point," Trump added.