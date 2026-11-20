NEW YORK — South Korean conglomerate Base Group is preparing to invest $150 million in a struggling military-robot maker backed by US President Donald Trump's son Eric, internal company emails show, deepening the firm’s ties to the Trump family that have already drawn congressional scrutiny.

Foundation Future Industries, which makes gun-carrying “Terminator”-style robot soldiers and employs Eric Trump as chief strategy adviser, stopped paying employees in recent weeks and is pinning its future on Base Group’s funding, according to CEO Sankaet Pathak's emails to employees seen by Reuters.

“My read, given where Base is, this is a timing issue, not an existential one for the company,” Pathak wrote in a November 8 email, referring to the payroll issues.

A Base Group spokesperson confirmed the company was considering an investment in Foundation, "recognizing the long-term value and growth potential of humanoid robotics,” but did not respond to further questions.

Base Group’s planned investment has not previously been reported. CNBC first reported that Foundation had stopped paying its employees.

Any investment by Seoul-based Base could intensify scrutiny of Base Group’s financial interests in companies tied to the Trump family, which has expanded into military and national security-focused ventures vying for Pentagon contracts in the past two years.

In an August open letter, Democratic senators demanded that Base explain its relationship with the Trump family, questioning whether a $2 million payment the conglomerate made to the Trump Organization in 2025 was connected to its efforts to win relief from US aluminum tariffs. The senators said any such quid pro quo would be an “egregious example of Trump Administration corruption."

Base did not address questions about the congressional scrutiny in its statement to Reuters.

Foundation and Pathak did not respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for the Trump Organization and Eric Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

Lithium, wine and military robots

Base Group has been working with the Trump Organization since at least 2017, when one of its subsidiaries secured an agreement to import wine from Trump Winery, the family's vineyard business.

In February, the company hosted Eric Trump in Seoul for a summit focused on potential business partnerships between the United States and South Korea, according to local media reports. Then, in August, the Trump Organization announced it was building a golf course in South Korea in partnership with Base.

Foundation has emerged as one of the Trump family’s highest-profile bets on defense technology. In April, Eric Trump appeared on Fox News with Pathak and said he got involved in the company to help the US beat China in humanoids. “That’s exactly what Sankaet is doing, and he’s doing a phenomenal job,” Eric Trump said.

Pathak, a Silicon Valley founder who previously led fintech startup Synapse, which filed for bankruptcy in April 2024, launched Foundation months later and has since raised $11 million from investors including Tribe Capital, Defined and Gaingels, according to Pitchbook.

In his emails to employees, Pathak emphasized Base’s belief in Foundation’s future. Base Chairman Kim Seong-jip “sees humanoid robotics as the biggest unlock for the labor constraints across their businesses. He sees Foundation as the company doing it right,” Pathak said.

“This is a long-term partnership and not just a financing event,” he wrote in a November 12 email. Pathak said Base would also set up a joint venture with Foundation to provide aluminum for the robots and lithium for their batteries as part of its investment.

On November 14, CNBC reported that Foundation had stopped paying employees and that Pathak had taken a $4.6 million loan from the company to purchase a home in California.

Pathak told employees in an email that the loan was agreed in August 2025 and “had no relationship to the current cash situation.”



